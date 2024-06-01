Completion of final study for Summit Drive overpass is 'imminent,' TRU VP says

Photo: City of Kamloops

Thompson Rivers University says its study into the location of a proposed overpass spanning Summit Drive is a few weeks away from completion.

Kamloops city staffers have been working with the university to complete a third study for the proposed span, despite two previous studies — one in 2012 and another in 2022 — recommending the same location for the bridge.

Matt Milovick, TRU vice-president of finance and administration, told Castanet last month the university hoped to receive the results of the report by the end of April, but it appears it remains on the horizon.

“We are expecting the report imminently, I would say towards the end of May, next two weeks, and then we’ll meet with the city and look at the results,” Milovick said during Monday’s TRU's senate meeting.

“If the results are conclusive, one way or another, it strikes me that we would accept the recommendations of that report.”

Following a public disagreement between the university and Kamloops city council over the need for another study to determine a location for the proposed overpass, in April TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the joint project was “back on track."

The cost of the $10-million overpass is intended to be split evenly between the city and the university, and the City of Kamloops has its half earmarked and ready.

Last year, when TRU opened its new Coyote Den residence on the east side of Summit Drive, Milovick said the proposed overpass would connect the new residence to the rest of campus. The new housing building was the first of a three-phase development plan.

According to a report to the university’s senate, TRU has submitted a proposal for a second 75-unit residence across from the Coyote Den to the Ministry of Future Skills and Post-Secondary Education.

“If the proposal is successful, TRU will begin work on this project immediately,” the report states.

While Milovick has said the university’s housing capacity was at a “saturation point,” he said the new residence building would help pick up the slack following the removal of West Gate temporary residences.