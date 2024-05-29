Police seize drugs in 'high risk' North Kamloops arrest

Photo: File Photo

Police say a report of a suspected firearm and body armour led to a "high-risk" arrest Tuesday of three suspects on the North Shore.

Police said officers received a report involving three people in a pickup truck with what appeared to be a firearm and body armour at about 11:30 a.m.

“Multiple police officers responded and located the truck on Yew Street, where they conducted a high-risk arrest of its occupants, due to the possible involvement of a firearm,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure during the response. No weapons or body armour were found, police said.

Evelyn said Mounties seized more than 22 grams of suspected meth and fentanyl.

Two suspects were arrested in the vehicle and another was located soon after, police said. All were later released pending the outcome of the investigation.