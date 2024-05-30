Lytton, Loon Lake receive new fire trucks from City of Port Moody

Photo: Contributed (From left to right) Port Moody Deputy Fire Chief Kirk Heaven, Lytton Mayor Denise O'Connor, Lytton Councillor Nonie McCann, Lytton Fire Rescue Captain Kyle Parker, Port Moody Fire Rescue Platoon Captain Patterson, Port Moody City Manager Anna Mathewson, Lytton Fire Rescue Firefighter Dion Moody, Loon Lake Fire Department Firefighter Dom Bolognese, Port Moody Acting Mayor Amy Lubik, Port Moody Deputy Fire Chief Jason Harper, Lytton Councillor Jennifer Thoss, Port Moody Fire Chief Darcey O'Riordan, Loon Lake Fire Department Captain Franko Borri, and Loon Lake Deputy Fire Chief Bill Salisbury.

Fire departments in Loon Lake and Lytton have now received additional fire trucks courtesy the City of Port Moody.

The municipality has delivered a surplus 1999 American LaFrance fire engine to the Loon Lake Fire Department and a surplus 1997 Freightliner rescue truck to Lytton Fire Rescue.

The American LaFrance served as a frontline fire engine for Port Moody Fire Rescue in Port Moody for 15 years before being designated a back-up apparatus until late 2023. The Freightliner rescue truck was in service for more than 25 years.

Both vehicles no longer meet municipal insurance requirements, but volunteer fire departments are not affected by insurance underwriters’ criteria. Given the reduced demand and low market price for an older apparatus, the Port Moody city council opted to donate the used vehicles to communities in need, a press release from the municipality stated.

“The City of Port Moody is pleased to be able to donate fire trucks to these two volunteer-driven fire departments so they can better protect their communities,” acting Port Moody Mayor Lubik said in the release.

“As B.C.’s climate keeps changing, we’re seeing longer, hotter summers, more droughts and a longer wildfire season. It’s important for communities around the province to work together as we adapt to climate change, and that includes making sure smaller communities have the right fire rescue equipment so they can save lives and protect property and infrastructure."

Lytton Fire Rescue Capt. Kyle Parker said the addition of the truck will allow Lytton firefighters to carry their specialty tools and medical aid supplies, along with a contingent of fire suppression equipment, enabling the department to keep both its frontline and reserve pumpers in the municipality ready for fire response.

Loon Lake Fire Protection Area properties are situated along a single, 32 kilometre road with a small two-street subdivision at the east end of Loon Lake Road, and the fire department, until now, had just a single engine to respond to emergencies.

Loon Lake Fire Department Capt. Franko Borri said the linear distribution of properties can make it challenging to respond to fires, and receiving the second engine will enable firefighters to attend multiple incidents and support neighbouring communities.