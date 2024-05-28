Entertainment, activities planned at National Indigenous Peoples Day event in Riverside Park

Photo: ASK Wellness Kamloops residents are invited to take part in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on June 21 in Riverside Park.

Kamloops residents are invited to celebrate Indigenous culture at an event held in Riverside Park next month.

The event to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day will be held at the park bandshell on Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome,” organizers said in a statement.

“This event serves as a platform for fostering understanding, promoting reconciliation, building bridges between communities and ultimately having fun and making memories as we experience Indigenous traditions together.”

The day will feature live entertainment including fiddling, a drum circle, jigging, and a performance by local artist Joel West. Local groups will set up booths with activities including voyageur games, face painting, Elder’s bingo, and bouncy castles. The event also includes a Bannock contest.

Event hosts include Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, Lii Michi Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services, Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, Two Rivers Metis Society, Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band, ASK Wellness, Urban Systems, TRU and the City of Kamloops.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.