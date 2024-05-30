Patient jailed after attacking security guard in emergency room at Kamloops hospital

Photo: KTW file

A homeless Kamloops man who attacked a security guard at Royal Inland Hospital after causing a scary scene in the emergency room has been ordered to spend more than a year in prison.

Cheven John Walton Schlitt, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a string of charges including assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, as well as unrelated counts of mischief, break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

Schlitt became violent and aggressive during a visit to RIH’s emergency department on Sept. 24.

When he was asked to leave, Schlitt repeatedly punched a security guard in the face — breaking his orbital bone in the process. He also ripped down curtains, pushed over chairs and equipment and threatened a nurse and a doctor.

Numerous 911 calls were placed from people inside the emergency room and police responded quickly at about 8 a.m., court heard. Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Mounties arrived to find a combative Schlitt being held down by hospital staffers and security personnel.

When they rolled him over to arrest him, officers found a knife and an improvised weapon — a rail tie spike attached to a rope — in his possession.

“This level of violence and this type of behaviour in a hospital setting is obviously completely unacceptable,” Potestio said in court.

"These individuals are providing an essential service to the community. I can think of no position more stressful than an emergency room physician, nurse or security guard.”

Wants to turn life around

Schlitt pleaded guilty to unrelated charges stemming from incidents in the weeks leading up to the emergency-room attack at RIH.

On Sept. 5, he smashed a vending machine and menaced employees in a Victoria Street office tower and on Sept. 14, he broke into a Lorne Street auto repair shop and stole a BMW, in which he was found passed out on Versatile Drive the following day.

Potestio sought a sentence of 420 days, while defence lawyer Jeff Maxwell asked for something a few months shorter — which would have made it time served.

“He’s someone who really wants to improve his life and really wants to put this bad behaviour behind him,” Maxwell said, noting Schlitt hopes to undergo treatment when he gets out of jail.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett sentenced Schlitt to 415 days — six months each for the hospital attack and the break-in and theft of the BMW, and 55 additional days for the mischief at the downtown office building.

Once he is given credit for time served, Schlitt will have about a month and a half remaining on his sentence.

Schlitt will be bound by the terms of a probation order for 18 months after his release, required to stay away from RIH unless receiving care. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons or knives, among other conditions.