Suspect in Merritt arson attack still behind bars, bail hearing next month

Photo: KTW file

A Merritt woman charged in connection with an alleged arson attack last week is still behind bars.

Lynn Bernice Johnny, 41, is charged with one count of arson causing bodily harm.

Police said the 41-year-old was arrested after two people suffered significant injuries in an intentionally set house fire on May 20.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to an address in the 1900-block of Houston Street at about 5 a.m. that day for a report of a fire.

Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said two people suffered "significant injuries” in the blaze.

"Both were stabilized and remain in hospital,” he said in a news release. "A suspect was arrested at the scene.”

Johnny is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a bail hearing on June 13.

Roda said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call police at 250-378-4262.