Nine months time served for driver who led Kamloops Mounties on dangerous chase

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit in a stolen truck from Cherry Creek to Valleyview has been ordered to spend more than nine months in prison.

Tyler James Armstrong, 30, was sentenced Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Court heard a pickup truck was stolen from Kamloops Ford Lincoln on Nov. 29. Police received a tip the following day placing the vehicle in Cherry Creek, and officers located it that evening.

When a Mountie tried to pull the truck over, it took off.

“The vehicle fled and the officer initiated a pursuit,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court, noting that the truck crossed the centre line at least once.

“The vehicle headed onto the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound and did not stop for police vehicles, reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.”

Police tracked the vehicle through Kamloops, stopping the truck with a spike belt in the east end of Valleyview. Armstrong, who was driving the truck, was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since.

Armstrong has 50 prior convictions on his criminal record.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 272 days time served plus a two year driving prohibition.

“Mr. Armstrong fled once the police pursued him, and he did so in a manner that put the public at risk,” she said.

When Armstrong was arrested, police said the call was connected to a report of a woman being held captive inside the pickup truck. There was no mention of that during Tuesday's sentencing.