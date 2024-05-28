Kamloops man charged in West End sex assault case

Photo: KTW file Police say a woman was on this walking path between Strathcona Place and St. Paul Street West when she was sexually assaulted on July 9, 2023.

A Kamloops man has been charged with sexual assault nearly a year after an incident that allegedly occurred along a walking path in the city’s West End.

According to Mounties, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on July 9 last year when a man approached a woman from behind on a walking path and grabbed her in a sexual nature.

Police said an altercation ensued, during which the victim broke free and the man fled toward Strathcona Terrace.

Mounties issued a public warning following the incident and sought video and information from anyone who may have been in the area.

“Since then, the investigation has continued to advance with the support of our general investigations support team and sex crimes unit, and led us to the next stage of the judicial process in which a suspect has been charged and will appear in court,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release.

Ryan Joseph Gallant, 40, of Kamloops has been charged with one count of sexual assault, and has been served a summons to appear in court on June 13.

Police said they have no further comment on the investigation as the matter is now before the courts.