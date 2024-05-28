Reported gunshots on Schubert Avenue in North Kamloops were from campfires, police say

Photo: Contributed

A report of gunshots turned out to be noise from a pair of crackling fires, following a heavy police presence in North Kamloops Monday evening.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police attended the area of Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a report of possible shots fired.

On scene, officers reported hearing popping sounds coming from two fires in the wooded area near the beach of the North Thompson River.

She said Kamloops Fire Rescue attended and extinguished the campfires.

Evelyn said no suspects were located, and while some camp items were damaged, no injuries were reported.

Campfires in public spaces such as parks and beaches are prohibited in the City of Kamloops.

Anyone with information related to how the fires started is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.