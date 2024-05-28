Woman arrested after shots fired in residential area near Barriere, police say

Photo: KTW file

Mounties arrested a woman said to be firing a gun carelessly in the Chu Chua area near Barriere on Sunday night.

Barriere RCMP received reports of gunshots heard in the area of Dunn Lake Road on the Simpcw First Nation just after 8 p.m., leading to police calling in the RCMP Emergency Response Team for assistance.

"RCMP attended the Simpcw First Nation community of Chu Chua and established a containment of the area while working alongside elected officials to direct community members to shelter in place," RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

Barriere detachment commander Cpl. Kyle Camalush said police arrested a 32-year-old female who was allegedly discharging a firearm carelessly in a residential area within Chu Chua.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.