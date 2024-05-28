Two dead after semi trucks collide on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 10:04 a.m.

Two people are dead following a head-on crash between two semi trucks on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway near Sorrento at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

“It was learned that a semi-trailer traveling east, failed to make a right turn, resulting in it flipping over on its side in the oncoming lane," RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

"Unable to stop in time, an oncoming semi-truck traveling west collided with it.”

Both the driver and the passenger of the flipped over semi-truck passed away at the scene however the driver of the oncoming truck suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP said the incident is still under investigation and they are asking members of the public who witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage related to the incident to please call the Chase RCMP at 250 679-3221.

UPDATE 6:45 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened between Chase and Sorrento, but it’s still slow going.

DriveBC says the highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic between Little River Road and Lindburg Road. The route had been closed for several hours after a crash late last night.

Drivers should expect minor delays in the area until all lanes are back in operation.

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

ORIGINAL 6:02 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Chase and Sorrento.

A vehicle incident late Monday night between Lindburg Rd and Des Fosses Rd (13 km east of Chase) closed the highway in both directions.

DriveBC says the road could reopen at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers are advised to use Highway 97, 97A or 97B as alternate routes.