Single lane reopens on Trans-Canada Highway after crash between Chase and Sorrento

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

UPDATE 6:45 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened between Chase and Sorrento, but it’s still slow going.

DriveBC says the highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic between Little River Road and Lindburg Road. The route had been closed for several hours after a crash late last night.

Drivers should expect minor delays in the area until all lanes are back in operation.



ORIGINAL 6:02 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Chase and Sorrento.

A vehicle incident late Monday night between Lindburg Rd and Des Fosses Rd (13 km east of Chase) closed the highway in both directions.

DriveBC says the road could reopen at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers are advised to use Highway 97, 97A or 97B as alternate routes.