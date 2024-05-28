Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Sorrento

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

A vehicle incident late Monday night between Lindburg Rd and Des Fosses Rd (13 km east of Chase) closed the highway in both directions.

DriveBC says the road could reopen at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, drivers are advised to use Highway 97, 97A or 97B as alternate routes.



