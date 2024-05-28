Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Sorrento

Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.
A vehicle incident late Monday night between Lindburg Rd and Des Fosses Rd (13 km east of Chase) closed the highway in both directions.
??UPDATE #BCHwy1 - Closed in both directions between #SorrentoBC and #ChaseBC due to a vehicle incident.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 28, 2024
Alternate routes: #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy97A or #BCHwy97B.
Estimated time of opening: 8 AM PDT.
??https://t.co/SLPQeTn8Ak@511Alberta https://t.co/Aswg7yAIEv pic.twitter.com/I82lk159jG
DriveBC says the road could reopen at 8 a.m.
In the meantime, drivers are advised to use Highway 97, 97A or 97B as alternate routes.