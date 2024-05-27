Man charged with assault, trafficking a person following weekend investigation

Photo: Castanet

Following an investigation by police, one man is in custody and charged with assault and trafficking a person among other charges following his arrest.

Kamloops RCMP said Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment began an investigation into allegations involving threats, assault and assault with a weapon Sunday around 9:45 a.m.

Police said officers located and arrested a suspect shortly thereafter and was held for court. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

“A police presence was visible in the area of Kamloopa Road while officers secured the scene as part of the ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“Anyone who has information that may be related to this incident is asked to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Charles Louis Dumont, 46, of Tk’emlúps, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, trafficking a person and two counts of threats.

Dumont was held in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for May 28, 2024.