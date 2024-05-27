City of Merritt holding mascot design competition

Photo: Contributed

The City of Merritt has launched a mascot design contest.

Residents, students, and community organizations have until July 1 to submit entrees.

“Do you have what it takes to design a mascot that represents the spirit, diversity, and unity of our vibrant community?” reads the City’s announcement. “We’re calling on all the talented individuals, including students from local schools and members of local organizations, to participate in our Mascot Design Contest!”

The Mascot Design Contest aims to engage community members in celebrating Merritt's unique community and values. "The mascot should embody the essence of our community, reflecting our values, culture, and aspirations,” reads the City's announcement.

All submissions must be original and submitted in digital format. The mascot must be clothed in the City of Merritt's colours: yellow and green.

The City of Merritt used the CMYK colour in its announcement post on the City website, the shade of yellow should be C0; M12; Y90; K0 and green should be C75; M0; Y100; K20

Entrees are encouraged to include a brief description explaining the concept behind the design.

In order to participate, contestants must submit their entrees to [email protected] before July 1, 2024.

The announcement post promises "exciting prizes” to the top three designs.

"This is your chance to leave a lasting legacy on our community,” reads the announcement post. 'Whether you're an artist, student, or member of a local organization, we encourage you to unleash your creativity and participate in our Mascot Design Contest!”