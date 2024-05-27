Kamloops Mounties seek suspect after two reports of man chasing kids from Upper Sahali park

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are issuing a plea for tips after two reports of a man scaring and chasing kids in a park in Upper Sahali.

Police said they have received reports of two similar incidents at Albert McGowan Park about a month apart.

Most recently, investigators were told a man came out of the bushes in the park on May 15 and taunted a group of kids before chasing them away on their bikes.

That’s similar to an incident alleged to have taken place on April 16 in the same park. In both cases, the suspect appeared to be with a woman and the incident was alleged to have taken place in the evening — just before 6 p.m. on May 15 and about 6:20 p.m. on April 16.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment is looking to speak with the man, the woman he was with or someone who may know him, to discuss the report and help further the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years of age, heavy-set with a pronounced lower lip. He has balding hair and was wearing a grey or black T-shirt with grey shorts.

The woman with him is described as a white woman with salt and pepper hair styled in a bun. She was wearing a coral shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents can call police at 250-828-3000.