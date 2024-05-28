Kamloops fraudster facing another allegation with release from prison on horizon

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops fraudster who bilked her employer for more than $660,000 will be required to turn over extensive financial information to her parole officer when she is soon released from federal prison.

Katlyn Bond, 33, was sentenced last year to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Bond worked for Kala Geosciences, a consulting firm headquartered on McGill Road, as a bookkeeper.

Between January of 2017 and August of 2018, she made off with a total of $663,985.89 in cash transfers, fraudulent online purchases and personal payments including cable and phone bills.

At the time of her sentencing, court heard Bond was addicted to cocaine and MDMA, which is where some of the money is believed to have gone. Her lawyer said she was using as much as an ounce of cocaine per week.

Release date coming up

Bond is slated to be released statutorily in about a month, once she has served two thirds of her sentence.

The Parole Board of Canada imposed a number of strict conditions on her release, requiring she disclose her personal financial information to her probation officer and prohibiting her from working or volunteering in any position where she is responsible for money.

She will also be barred from possessing any banking documents or cards without her parole officer’s permission, among other conditions.

PBC officials expressed some skepticism about Bond’s claims of Indigenous ancestry. She claimed Indigenous heritage but provided contradictory information during an elder review in prison.

“Given your proven history of deception, the board can give little weight to your claims of Indigenous ancestry, nor can the role of systemic discrimination or intergenerational trauma be determined in your case,” the PBC decision reads.

Bond in more trouble

Bond had no other criminal record when she was sentenced in Kamloops last March, but that’s no longer the case.

She was last summer sentenced to nine months of house arrest in Ontario after pleading guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card. That sentence will begin once her Kamloops sentence is complete.

Court heard the Ontario offences were committed against a dental office where Bond was hired after she was fired from her job in Kamloops.

Bond is also facing one count of fraud over $5,000 stemming from an alleged incident in Victoria on Aug. 4, 2022.

She is set to appear in Victoria provincial court on that charge on June 26.