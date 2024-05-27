Kamloops unveiled as host for 2028 BC Winter Games

Photo: KTW file A gymnast competes in the BC Winter Games in 2018, the last time they were held in Kamloops.

The Tournament Capital has been unveiled as the host of the 2028 BC Winter Games.

The City of Kamloops made the announcement on Monday morning.

“I would like to thank the BC Games Society for providing Kamloops another opportunity to host the games,” said Linda Stride, the city’s recreation, health and wellness supervisor.

“Sport holds immense importance to our community. We’ve seen it year after year after year.”

The most recent BC Winter Games were held in Quesnel and Barkerville in February. The 2026 event will be hosted by Trail and Rossland.

The Olympics-style event takes place every other year, pitting B.C.’s best young athletes against one another.

Kamloops has twice hosted the BC Winter Games in the past — the inaugural event in 1979 and again in 2018.

The event typically attracts more than 2,000 athletes, as well as parents, coaches and officials.

