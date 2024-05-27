BMX provincial qualifier series wraps up in Kamloops

BMX riders from across the province took to a series of tracks stretching from Penticton to the Tournament Capital with the aim of qualifying for provincials.

Riders began in Penticton on Saturday morning before racing in Kelowna in the afternoon. They then made their way to Vernon on Sunday morning before ending in Kamloops Sunday afternoon at the Kamloops BMX Track.

“This is the last of four provincial series races. We're ending the four races in Kamloops so we're excited to be on our home track. I'm a little nervous,” Kamloops BMX club member Josh Stoesz told Castanet on Sunday.

By competing in the series, riders will qualify for provincials in August in Vernon.

“You have to qualify for the provincial finals by racing four provincial races. So regardless of how kids finish, or how riders finish, if we have someone that's rode and finished each of the races this weekend in all four of our district clubs, they will qualify for Provincial finals,” said club board member Krista Stoesz.

The club said it saw about 150 to 190 riders at each of the races. Stoesz said it was one of the most attended provincial series since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamloops BMX club members said they enjoyed competing on the series of tracks in the B.C. interior. They said it took several practice runs to get their feet underneath them on the new tracks.

“The other tracks, it takes some getting used to,” said club member Alyssa Smith.

“But when you do the races, like all your nerves go away and it's just like you’re locked in.”

While some riders had their eye set on attending provincials, others attended the series to improve and get some practice under their belts.

“I’m new the whole BMX thing and I like going to other tracks as I'm learning because I get to learn different rhythms with different tracks and just improve my skills,” said club member Leah Thiemann.

The Kamloops BMX club said it hosts free practices every Monday. Races are held on Thursdays and are $7 to register.

The club will be hosting the Cactus Classic Nationals at the end of June. Stoesz said around 300 riders are expected to compete.