Kamloops Film Society returns for second annual French film festival

Photo: Kamloops Film Society/File Photo

Two acclaimed French Canadian films will be screened at the Paramount Theatre in the follow up to last year's inaugural Kamloops Film Society French film festival.

In a news release, the KFS said it would be hosting its second annual Cinéloops French Film Festival later this month in partnership with the Kamloops Francophone Association.

“CinéLoops provides an opportunity for Francophones and non-Francophones alike, to celebrate French language, cinema and culture,” said KFS executive director, Colette Abbott.

The festival will open on Thursday with a screening of Testament by filmmaker Denys Arcand following a red-carpet and wine and cheese reception at the Paramount Theatre.

The society says the film follows a retiree who becomes enamoured with his retirement home’s director amidst the turmoil of protests calling on the removal of a mural.

The following day, the society will screen RU, based on the Governor General’s Award-winning novel by Vietnamese-Canadian author Kim Thúy.

KFS said the film is the story of the journey of a wealthy family fleeing from Vietnam, landing in Quebec. The screening will be followed by a pre-recorded interview with Thúy.

“We are proud to help bring this event to all of the Kamloops community for a second year, and to share art and stories that shed light on the vast diaspora of the francophone community and experience with everyone,” said Margo Mercier, Executive Director of the Association Francophone de Kamloops.

All films are screened in French and include English subtitles.

More information on the festival is available online.