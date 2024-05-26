Twin Rivers Strengthfest to crown Kamloops' strongest

Photo: Twin Rivers Strength Sports Association

The Sandman Center in Kamloops will host over 150 athletes from across the region with the ultimate goal of crowning the strongest man and woman.

The Twin Rivers Strength Sports Association says it will host the Twin Rivers Strengthfest next month, a two-day competition that sees competitors in both powerlifting and strongman disciplines square off.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be able to come and watch both competitions running alongside each other, in such a spectacular venue,” said TRSSA director Jeremy Phelps in a press release.

“With both events being sanctioned competitions, through the BC Powerlifting Association and Strongman Corporation Canada respectively, athletes will have a chance to be able to earn spots at higher levels of competition too.”

Twin Rivers Strength says the competition will feature a variety of weight classes and divisions to ensure athletes of all ages have the opportunity to compete and showcase their skills.

Spectators are encouraged to attend, with admission being by optional donation. Organizers say all proceeds will go towards supporting local non-profit organizations.

The event will also include several door prize draws.

“Spectators can expect a thrilling atmosphere filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and jaw-dropping displays of strength,” TRSSA said.

“At the end of the weekend, Kamloops Strongest Man and Woman will be crowned.”

The event will run from June 15 to 16.

Further information on the event or on volunteering is available online or by contacting Phelps at [email protected].