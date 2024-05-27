Environment Canada calling for week of mostly overcast skies in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see mostly overcast skies, rising temperatures and chances of rain in the Kamloops area, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies with wind gusting up to 50 km/h late in the morning and a daytime high of 21 C. Monday night will see clouds and a high of 12 C.

Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday with a predicted 40 per cent chance of showers. A high of 19 C is expected during the day. Overcast skies and chances of rain will continue into Tuesday night as temperatures drop to a low of 9 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy and will see a high of 14 C during the day and a 60 per cent chance of rain. Cloudy periods will continue at night and a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected and temperatures dip to 7 C.

A mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 19 C is expected Thursday. Cloudy periods are predicted for the evening with a low of 10 C.

Both sun and cloud are expected Friday with a high of 24 C. Friday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for the weekend with highs around 25 C.