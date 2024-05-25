Kamloops Mounties say one person is dead after early morning single-vehicle crash in Valleyview

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Valleyview early Saturday morning.

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Kelly Butler said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2300-block of East Trans Canada Highway.

“The vehicle, a white sedan, was travelling eastbound when it left the highway,” Butler said. “The driver unfortunately was declared deceased at the scene.”

Butler said the incident is under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet talked with police is asked to contact the Kamloops detachment.