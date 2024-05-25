Wildfire north of Spences Bridge now estimated to be 30 hectares in size, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Drinkwater Road wildfire north of Spences Bridge is estimated to be 30 hectares in size.

A wildfire burning about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge is now estimated to be 30 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Drinkwater Road wildfire was discovered at about 3 p.m. Friday, burning in steep terrain on the east side of the Thompson River. Initial estimates put the fire at about 10 hectares in size.

BCWS said 26 crew members were dispatched to the wildfire, along with airtankers that dropped fire retardant in the area.

Three helicopters supported ground crews Friday evening by tanking water to cool the fire and decrease fire behaviour.

The fire is classified as out of control.

It is suspected to have been caused by human activity.