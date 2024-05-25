Wildfire north of Spences Bridge now classified as being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Drinkwater Road wildfire north of Spences Bridge, pictured on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

The Drinkwater Road wildfire, located about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge, is now classified being held.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this means the 51-hectare fire is "projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter."

The fire was discovered Friday afternoon, and is suspected to have been caused by human activity.

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crew members responding to a 51-hectare wildfire north of Spences Bridge don’t expect to see much more fire growth for the rest of the day.

BCWS said the Drinkwater Road wildfire, which was discovered Friday afternoon, is displaying rank one behaviour, which is a smouldering ground fire with no open flame and a slow rate of spread.

A previous estimate put the wildfire at about 30 hectares in size. According to BCWS, crews were able to get a more accurate track of the fire on Saturday and are now estimating it to be about 51 hectares — but further growth isn’t anticipated.

The wildfire is located about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge and is burning in steep terrain on the east side of the Thompson River.

Thirty-three crew members are responding to the wildfire as of Saturday, along with three helicopters and airtankers.

The wildfire is still classified as out of control.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A wildfire burning about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge is now estimated to be 30 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Drinkwater Road wildfire was discovered at about 3 p.m. Friday, burning in steep terrain on the east side of the Thompson River. Initial estimates put the fire at about 10 hectares in size.

BCWS said 26 crew members were dispatched to the wildfire, along with airtankers that dropped fire retardant in the area.

Three helicopters supported ground crews Friday evening by tanking water to cool the fire and decrease fire behaviour.

The fire is classified as out of control.

It is suspected to have been caused by human activity.