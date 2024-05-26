Kamloops Council to consider issuing development permit for 30-unit bare land strata in Aberdeen

Photo: City of Kamloops / Motivo Design Group A rendering of one of the proposed home designs for a 30-unit bare land strata development proposed in Aberdeen.

Plans for a new 30-unit strata development in Aberdeen will be coming before Kamloops council for consideration on Tuesday.

Council members will be asked to authorize a development permit for the proposed build.

According to a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, the property, located at 1600 Aberdeen Drive, forms part of the West Highlands development.

“The proposed development is for a 30-unit, bare land strata lot. The proposed 30 units will be in the form of single-family dwellings,” the report said.

Each of the 30 units will have a two-car garage and a double driveway.

“The 1.76 ha [hectare] site is bounded by two single-family developments on the north side of Aberdeen Drive, and the development will consist of two cul-de-sacs.”

The site is located west of Pacific Way elementary school.

The report noted as development in the neighbourhood occurs, Aberdeen Drive and Copperhead Drive will be extended to connect Aberdeen and Pineview.

“The two roads will meet northwest of the subject property,” the report said.

The developer has proposed using a combination of four building plans for the site. Two-storey homes will be constructed on 19 of the lots, while rancher-style designs will be built on 11 lots.