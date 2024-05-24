BCWS says firefighters, aircraft responding to 10-hectare wildfire north of Spences Bridge

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BCWS crews are responding to a 10-hectare wildfire five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.

BC Wildfire Service crews and two helicopters are responding to a wildfire discovered Friday about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.

According to BCWS, the Drinkwater Road wildfire was discovered at about 3 p.m. Friday, and is estimated to be about 10 hectares in size. The fire is located on the east side of the Thompson River.

“The wildfire is burning on a steep slope and displaying rank three and four behaviour, meaning a vigorous surface fire with a moderate rate of spread,” BCWS said in a social media post.

“No structures are currently threatened.”

BCWS said three initial attack crews and a response officer are responding to the fire, with support from two helicopters and a birddog aircraft.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.