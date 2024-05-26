TNRD has seven topics in mind for provincial ministers at this fall's Union of BC Municipalities convention

Photo: Contributed TNRD boardroom

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District plans to bring seven topics of conversation to its minister meetings at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver this September.

The board of directors asked staff to prepare for talks with the province about highway safety, hospital district funding shortfalls, connectivity, funding invasive plant management, small utility system funding and emergency management — specifically standardizing evacuation processes, large animal evacuation and fire and flood mitigation.

The board also intends to discuss TNRD boundary review planning.

Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly suggested they meet with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to get a status update on a request the regional district made to the ministry regarding its boundary review.

“Just to get an update on that as to where that will go and how that’s shaping [up],” O’Reilly said.

Last year TNRD directors voted to strike a committee to examine the regional district’s boundaries and consider changing them, given that population growth and possible First Nations representation could increase the size of the board in the future.

O’Reilly, who’s also chair of the Thompson-Regional Hospital District, also suggested discussing with the province the proposed cancer centre for Kamloops, phase three renovations at Royal Inland Hospital and the issue of long term care beds.

In 2023, TNRD directors and staff met with nine ministers at UBCM on a range of topics, some of which have seen little to no action, according to a TNRD staff report.

“Of the nine ministries the board met with, only five have provided official responses from ministers or their staff,” the staff report stated. “There has been little movement on major asks including small water utility system funding, invasive plant program funding and the funding inequities faced by the hospital district.”

Other topics discussed last year included highway safety, road paving, decriminalization and fire and flood mitigations.