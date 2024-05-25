BC Transit data shows Kamloops ridership seeing steady post-pandemic increase

Photo: KTW file

A BC Transit report shows ridership in Kamloops is seeing a steady post-pandemic increase, with last year’s top performing routes including those servicing Tranquille Road, Gleneagles Drive and Aberdeen.

Kamloops council will hear a presentation on the city’s transit system performance and future annual operating agreement during its next meeting on Tuesday.

According to data from BC Transit, Kamloops ridership increased by 12 per cent over the 2022-23 fiscal year — logging a total of 3.5 million trips, up from 3.1 million in 2021-22.

“Ridership on all Kamloops transit routes saw continued growth and recovery throughout 2022-23,” said a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

“In terms of ridership, the Kamloops transit system ranked competitively compared to peer systems and outperformed previously projected ridership numbers.”

The report said ridership for custom transit, including services like handyDART which provide transportation for people with disabilities, has also seen a boost.

Ridership for custom transit increased by about 39 per cent in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal year, with about 68,000 total trips including companions and attendants.

The top-performing services include Route 1 (Tranquille), Route 7 (Aberdeen), and Route 9 (Gleneagles).

“These core routes have grown significantly year-over-year, reaching beyond pre-pandemic levels,” the report said. “Route 9, with increasing demand and ridership, surpassed one million projected boardings in 2023.”

BC Transit data shows Parkcrest, Westsyde and Pacific Way routes are also performing well.

The most-used bus stops in the city include Dalhousie Drive at Wolfpack Way (Thompson Rivers University), Fourth Avenue at Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops, McGill Road at Summit Drive, Hillside Way at Hillside Court (Aberdeen Mall), and the stop closest to Royal Inland Hospital at Columbia Street and Third Avenue.

The report said on-time performance was at 57.8 per cent during the 2023 calendar year — less than the 62 per cent average logged in other similar transit systems across the province.

“This recent trend in lower on-time performance can be attributed to increased traffic volumes along key corridors, increased boardings and alighting due to ridership growth, and the increased number of long-term projects resulting in significant impacts to routes,” the report said.

According to the report, in April 2024, BC Transit confirmed Kamloops has received the provincial share of funding for proposed expansion plans in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

This planned expansion includes, among other priorities, a boost in service for Route 18 (Mount Paul), which will allow for the introduction of service on weekday evenings and weekends.