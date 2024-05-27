Judge hopes jail shakes repeat Kamloops shoplifter of 'sense of entitlement'

Photo: Castanet

An “entitled” Kamloops thief has been ordered to spend two months in jail for stealing from city businesses.

Joseph Blane Frank Bassani, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of theft under $5,000 and one of breach of probation.

Court heard Bassani stole about $40 worth of groceries from the Save-On Foods on Lansdowne Street on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The theft was caught on camera.

“The security officer tried to stop him,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court. “The man shouted back that he ‘f--king owns this shit’ and didn’t have to pay.”

Bassani was arrested a short time later and found to be in possession of some of the items stolen from the store. He was later released on conditions, including one prohibiting him from visiting the downtown Save-On Foods.

Bassani was arrested again on Feb. 23 after returning to the store despite that prohibition and stealing more merchandise.

“Mr. Bassani had entered the store and drank a container of yogurt and taken two chocolate bars — a very small amount of grocery items,” Potestio said.

The breach charge to which Bassani pleaded guilty stemmed from a failure to report to his probation officer last fall.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi said Bassani fell on hard times in recent years and is now homeless.

“A confluence of factors around the pandemic caused him to lose his employment, and then in short order his housing,” he said. “He’s been struggling with some substance abuse issues."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a 60-day jail sentence.

“Mr. Bassani seemed to think that he owned the property and didn’t have to pay for it — to me that suggests a lack of insight and lack of remorse," Bennett said.

"I do hope that Mr. Bassani can move forward without that sense of entitlement and he can understand that his substance abuse issues and the circumstances of his life are not excuses for this type of offending."

Once he is given credit for time served, Bassani had 15 days remaining on his sentence as of Thursday.