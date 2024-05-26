New firehall opens in Loon Lake seven years after it was destroyed by Elephant Hill wildfire

Photo: TNRD The new Loon Lake firehall at 2501 Loon Lake Rd.

The Loon Lake firehall that was destroyed by the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire has been rebuilt nearly seven years later.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District is inviting the public to take part in two upcoming events to mark the milestone — a virtual community meeting next week, and an open house the week after that.

The community meeting will be held over Zoom on May 30 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about next steps for the firehall.

The TNRD is hosting this meeting to inform residents within the Loon Lake Fire Protection Service Area about the completed Loon Lake Fire Hall project, and to provide an update on the parcel tax requisition for this project and commutation options for residents.

TNRD staff will provide a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Following the meeting, presentation materials will be posted on the TNRD website.

Residents within the fire protection service area approved borrowing for fire hall construction via referendum on June 23, 2018. Now that the fire hall project is complete, a letter has been sent to owners of 323 properties within this service area, explaining payment options by a one-time, up-front payment to be made by July 5 or by a 20-year loan beginning in 2025.

People can access the virtual meeting by clicking here.

For more information about the Loon Lake Firehall loan authorization visit the TNRD's webpage.

On June 8, from 11 .m. to 2 p.m., a grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at the restored firehall at 2501 Loon Lake Rd.

At the event, residents can meet with the Loon Lake Fire Department, tour the brand-new facility and learn about recruitment, the Paid-Per-Call Firefighter format, training opportunities, firefighter insurance coverage, community support opportunities, and the TNRD FireSmart program.

There will also be a community barbecue and refreshments available.