Photo: KEG Kamloops Exploration Group

The Kamloops Exploration Group is celebrating Mining Month with the Rockin' Rocks event at Aberdeen Mall on Saturday.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m., will involve educational hands-on displays, activities, contests and a colouring station for the kids.

There will also be an all Ask-A-Geologist rock identification that will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will be located on the first floor of the mall.