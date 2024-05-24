BC Wildfire Service conducting airtanker practices near Kamloops, Penticton

Photo: KTW file

Anyone looking skyward in parts of the Interior might catch a glimpse of BC Wildfire Service airtankers conducting practice flights on Friday afternoon.

In a social media post, BCWS said the tankers are set to depart from the Kamloops and Penticton airports between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“The tankers stationed out of the Kamloops airport will be conducting practice on the east side of Adams Lake,” BCWS said.

“The Penticton airtankers will be conducting practice approximately 40 nautical miles east of Penticton.”

BCWS noted the exact location and timing of tanker practices are subject to change depending on weather. These practices don’t involve any active fire.

According to the wildfire service, air tanker practices happen after six days with no flying activity to make sure aviation teams are ready to respond when needed.

“It is important for air attack officers and pilots to practice as it allows them to remain proficient and prepared to respond to active wildfires,” BCWS said.

“Practices also ensure the aircraft are mechanically sound and ready to respond.”