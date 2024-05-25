Kamloops NorthPaws giving away Family Fan Pack for June 30 game

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are giving Castanet readers the chance to win a pack of tickets to its Family Day game on June 30.

The Family Fan Pack package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four pops.

The NorthPaws will play an exhibition game on Wednesday, May 29, against the Kamloops RiverDogs before they begin the season, their third in the West Coast League, on May 31, when the Victoria HarbourCats visit Norbrock Stadium for the first of a three-game set.

