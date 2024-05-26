Night in jail for man trying to pick fights on Victoria Street, Kamloops RCMP say

Photo: KTW file A cell in the cell block of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A man spent the night in jail after trying to pick fights on Victoria Street, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to the 300-block of Victoria Street at about 2 a.m. on Monday for a report of a disturbance.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man was trying to start fights.

“Police located and arrested the suspect,” she said.

“He was lodged in cells to sober up safely and prevent continuation of the offence."