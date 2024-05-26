Targeted North Kamloops attack sends two to hospital, police say

Photo: Castanet

Two people were taken to hospital after they were assaulted with weapons in a targeted attack in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the area of King Street and McDonald Avenue just before 3 p.m. on May 19 for a report of two people assaulted by a trio armed with weapons.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A suspect was located in the area and arrested,” she said. “Two pellet guns were seized during a subsequent search.”

Evelyn said investigators believe the attack was targeted. The suspect was later released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.