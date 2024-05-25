Drunk driver issued prohibition after driving wrong way on Lansdowne, Kamloops RCMP say

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver was taken off the road after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer was on patrol downtown at about 2:30 a.m. on May 19 when he spotted a vehicle headed eastbound on Lansdowne Street — a westbound one way.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and, as part of the investigation, administered roadside breath tests which registered fail readings, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The driver was issued a 90-day prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.