Police looking for missing Courtenay man who was in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Missing man Robert Brandon

Mounties are trying to find a missing Courtenay man last seen in Kamloops.

Robert Brandon, 73, left Kamloops on May 22 at about 8 a.m. and has not been heard from or reachable since.

According to police, Brandon’s plans included travelling back to Courtenay, then to Penticton.

“It’s unusual for Robert not to have made contact with anyone since his departure from Kamloops,” said Corporal Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release. “The Kamloops RCMP detachment has reached out to other police jurisdictions to help try to find him, but at this time, he remains missing.”

Brandon is a white male standing 5-foot 10 and weighing 140 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a grey 2000 Dodge Ram 3500, B.C. plate number G5 7505 with a camper on the truck bed.

Anyone who has recently had contact with Brandon or observed him or his truck is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or their nearest police station.