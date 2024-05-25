Suspect arrested following report of BB gun shooting downtown

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say drugs, cash and what was first thought to be a handgun were seized by police last weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a call involving a man shooting a BB gun downtown on the morning of May 17.

Officers attended the 200-block of Victoria Street West, where a suspect was located and arrested.

As part of the investigation, police found what appeared to be a handgun but was confirmed to be a BB gun. Tools, drugs, cash and other items were also seized.

Police said the suspect was lodged in cells and released with a court date and conditions.

Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the approval and assessment process, police said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.