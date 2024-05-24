Downtown business has door smashed, cash till stolen in early morning burglary

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police are asking for the public's assistance after a suspect made off with a cash till from a downtown business early Monday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to a report of an alarm at a commercial location on the 400-block of Seymour Street around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

They arrived to find the glass door smashed and a cash till missing.

A suspect was described as wearing a light coloured ball cap, a mask, green or grey jacket, light coloured pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.