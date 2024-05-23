Kamloops RCMP seek suspects in suspicious Sunday morning trailer fire

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are on the lookout for two suspected firebugs in connection to an early morning blaze Sunday.

Police said officers received a request from Kamloops Fire Rescue to assist with a suspicious fire at an address known to police on 10th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a trailer containing household items was damaged after it was ignited when what appeared to be an “incendiary device” was thrown at it.

Police said two suspects are described as males with light skin.

“The first, was wearing a black hoodie, large tan backpack, and had a beard. The second, was in a plaid jacket with a dark hood up,” Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information or video that may be related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.