Regional BMX qualifier will wrap up Sunday in Kamloops

Photo: Krista Stoesz

Kamloops BMX riders will be testing their mettle this weekend in a provincial qualifying series stretching from Penticton to the Tournament Capital.

Riders will begin in Penticton on Saturday morning before racing in Kelowna in the afternoon. They’ll then make their way to Vernon on Sunday morning before ending in Kamloops on Sunday afternoon.

“You do four races in a weekend and that's your provincial qualifying series for your district,” said Krista Stoesz, Kamloops BMX board member.

She said Sunday’s race in Kamloops will begin around 3:30 p.m. and registration is open to all.

“The fun thing with provincials is everybody’s still able to join, you don’t have to qualify to race provincials and you don’t have to race all four races,” Stoesz said.

“We have club members that are kind of new, getting started or just want to race the Kamloops straight on Sunday. Everybody’s still welcome to do that and show up.”

She said spectators are encouraged to come watch the event held at the Kamloops BMX Track at 1550 Ord Road. Registration for riders is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stoesz said the club hosts free practices weekly on Mondays and holds races on Thursday evenings.

“We want the club to grow and it's open to everybody and there's opportunities to come with no commitment necessary,” she said.

Further information on upcoming events is available on the club’s Facebook page.