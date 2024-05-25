City of Kamloops confirms receipt of third-party safety report on city hall security assessment

Photo: KTW file

A safety report involving a security assessment of Kamloops city hall has been completed, but a city director says due to its sensitive nature, the document won’t be made public.

Ken Uzeloc, Kamloops Fire Rescue chief and the city’s protective services director, confirmed the report, which was completed by a third-party company, has been received.

He said the city has reviewed the recommendations but, because the report involves a security assessment, it won’t be available publicly.

“It’s not a public document, and just some of the highlights were presented in closed council — so there’s not much I can say about it,” Uzeloc said.

When asked if physical changes to council chambers at city hall — particularly in light of a disruption during a May 14 council meeting — might be expected as a result of the security report, Uzeloc wouldn't confirm or deny.

“I would say that if you look around at some other council chambers and other cities, especially larger cities, there’s a lot more security in place to prevent things like that than we have here in Kamloops,” Uzeloc said.

Jen Fretz, the city’s civic operations director, told Castanet Kamloops in a mid-April interview the need for a security audit had been discussed for a while.

“Our city hall isn't exactly the best setup as it is. It's an old facility that's been added on to a number of times, and it doesn't make the flow in the building all that awesome. But we definitely were aware of different circumstances where potentially, we were in a space that wasn't safe for everyone,” Fretz said at the time.

“City council chambers is a good example, where we just want to make sure that we're looking at everything to make sure we're doing the best we can to keep everything as as safe as possible.”

'Temperature' is rising

Fretz said the "temperature" has been changing, and the city wanted to ensure the public can continue to be engaged in a manner which is safe for everyone, particularly in a small council chamber space.

“No surprise that we would need some potential updates to make sure we continue to bring everybody into a place that is free of harm. So that's what the security audit was meant to do.”

Senior staff have said the city would review a decision made in April to restrict council members from accessing staff areas in municipal facilities once the security review was completed.

Staff said the decision to restrict council key fob access was made in order to ensure staff safety. The move received some pushback from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Fretz told Castanet Kamloops on Thursday that, as of a few weeks ago, mayor and council can enter public areas of city hall 24/7 instead of during working hours only. However, council members are still restricted from accessing staff areas.