236671
237686
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops to announce 'prestigious event' coming to Tournament Capital

'Prestigious event' ahead

- | Story: 488898

The City of Kamloops is poised to make a “significant” announcement about a sporting event that will take place in the Tournament Capital, but details are few.

“Kamloops looks forward to hosting another prestigious event in our world-class facilities, with a dedicated focus on ensuring an unforgettable experience,” the city said in a news release.

The announcement will be made on Monday morning.

Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter attending a news conference held at Sandman Centre to unveil the upcoming sporting event.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

236468