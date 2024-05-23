City of Kamloops to announce 'prestigious event' coming to Tournament Capital

Photo: Castanet
The City of Kamloops is poised to make a “significant” announcement about a sporting event that will take place in the Tournament Capital, but details are few.
“Kamloops looks forward to hosting another prestigious event in our world-class facilities, with a dedicated focus on ensuring an unforgettable experience,” the city said in a news release.
The announcement will be made on Monday morning.
Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter attending a news conference held at Sandman Centre to unveil the upcoming sporting event.