Hudson's Bay Company to reopen shuttered Kamloops store second week of June

Photo: Castanet Striking workers outside the Hudson's Bay Company store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops.

An Aberdeen Mall anchor tenant that has been shuttered since December will reopen next month.

Hudson's Bay Company plans to reopen its Kamloops store during the second week of June, the company said in a statement to Castanet the day after a deal was reached to end a five-month strike.

The workers ratified a new collective agreement with the company on Wednesday, securing a one per cent wage increase as well as “substantial contract language improvements,” safeguards for union positions, wage increases and lump sum provisions, according to the union.

The HBC store in Aberdeen Mall had been closed since Dec. 10, when unionized workers took to the picket line. Negotiations fell through in January and the two sides had been at a standstill for months.

The agreement comes after the provincial government appointed David Schaub to mediate the dispute. Mediation sessions began last week between the workers and the company.