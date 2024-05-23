City of Kamloops, partners preparing for fire season through fuel mitigation, training exercises

Photo: KTW file Residents at a home in Valleyview prepared to leave as wildfire threatened their neighbourhood and Juniper Ridge on July 1, 2021.

The City of Kamloops says it is preparing for wildfire season by updating its community fire protection plan and working with partners to undertake fuel mitigation projects and conduct interface fire field training exercises.

Ryan Cail, Kamloops Fire Rescue deputy fire chief, said in a statement that collaboration is key to mitigating wildfire threat.

“By working with our partner agencies and community partners, we can effectively address wildfire risks and ensure the safety and resiliency of our community," he said.

In a news release, the city said its parks and civic facilities division, KFR and the BC Wildfire Service have undertaken a number of fuel mitigation projects throughout the year in order to minimize possible impact of wildfires.

The city has also conducted tabletop scenarios and field training exercises in order to help staff and partner agencies respond to interface fires effectively.

The city's community wildfire protection plan, a document overseen by the parks and civic facilities division, will also be updated. The city said this plan focuses on reducing wildfire risk on city-owned land. The document outlines goals like prioritizing new fuel management activities and enhancing wildfire suppression access to public land around the community.

The City of Kamloops encouraged residents to prepare for wildfire ahead of the upcoming season, with FireSmart and emergency preparedness resources available through the city's website.

Residents can request a free FireSmart assessment for their homes, which involves an assessor paying a visit and preparing a report with recommendations for how to make the property more likely to survive a wildfire.