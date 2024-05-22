HBC, Kamloops workers come to deal, end five-month strike at Aberdeen Mall store

Photo: Castanet A worker walks the picket line outside the Kamloops Hudson's Bay Company store in January.

More than five months after unionized Hudson’s Bay Company workers at Aberdeen Mall walked off the job demanding wage increases, the unionized workers have finally come to an agreement with their employer.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said the union’s members have ratified a new collective agreement with the company.

Details on the deal are not yet clear.

In a notice sent to unionized Kamloops HBC workers on Wednesday, a copy of which was provided to Castanet, the union said the agreement brings “substantial contract language improvements,” safeguards for union positions, wage increases and lump sum provisions.

“In addition, HBC has committed to providing significant financial support for members opting not to return to The Bay,” the notice said.

The workers said in January they were being offered a one per cent wage increase for each contract year, but said they were seeking more. Lawrence told Castanet that the workers secured “more than one per cent.”

“Like all collective agreements, this agreement involved compromise, with neither the USW nor HBC management getting everything they desired,” the notice said.

The HBC store in Aberdeen Mall has been closed since Dec. 10, when unionized workers took to the picket line asking for higher pay. Negotiations fell through in January and both sides have been at a standstill since.

The agreement comes after the provincial government appointed David Schaub to mediate the dispute. Mediation sessions began last week between the workers and the company.

Castanet has asked HBC for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

There is no word yet on when the store will reopen.