Kamloops residents can expect to receive property tax notices starting this week

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops says homeowners can expect to receive property tax notices starting this week.

Kamloops council approved tax rates during its meeting on May 14.

In a news release, the city said it has now calculated 2024 taxes for property owners, with payments due on Tuesday, July 2. The city said those who have chosen to receive an e-bill should watch for an email notice arriving soon.

City hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for in-person tax payments. It will also open for special evening service hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 24 through June 28 and on July 2.

However, the city encourages residents to consider alternatives to visiting the downtown location due to ongoing construction work on Lansdowne Street.

Residents can pay their taxes at the Tournament Capital Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Cheques can also be deposited at drop boxes set up inside the TCC, the North Shore Community Policing Office and at Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre. A drop box is also available 24/7 at city hall.

Property taxes can also be paid online through the city’s website, or by using online banking.

The city reminded residents that homeowner grants are also due on July 2. Applications for these grants must be sent to the province.

A 10 per cent late penalty for late property tax payments or grant applications will apply as of July 3.

Homeowners can register their property tax account on the City of Kamloops website in order to sign up for e-billing for 2025 property taxes. They can also sign up for a tax instalment plan service in order to make monthly, automatic payments towards 2025 property taxes. More information on this service can be found here.

Residents can find out more information about home owner grants and how to apply through the B.C. government’s website.

Details about property taxes and homeowner grants can be found on the City of Kamloops website.