Charges laid, suspect in jail after suspicious fire sparked on downtown Kamloops street

A convicted firebug is facing new arson charges, accused of sparking a suspicious vehicle fire Monday in downtown Kamloops.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a suspicious vehicle fire in the 100-block of St. Paul Street just after 11:30 p.m. The blaze damaged two vehicles and a building.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators located and arrested a suspect the following morning. He is being held for a bail hearing.

William Aaron Lamb, 23, is facing two counts of arson and one count of arson in relation to an inhabited property.

Lamb avoided jail last year after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a string of dumpster fires he set in the downtown core last May. He was sentenced to two years of probation, with a condition prohibiting him from possessing any incendiary devices.

When he was being sentenced in November, Lamb told the judge he was done setting fires.

“I’d just like to move on with my life,” he said at the time. "I can say for certain I will not be lighting any more fires or stealing anyone's property.”

Lamb is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court Thursday for a bail hearing.