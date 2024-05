Photo: BC Hydro

Equipment failure has put 130 BC Hydro customers in the dark Wednesday morning.

The power outage is affecting properties along the Highway 8 corridor.

BC Hydro said a crew is on-site and power is expected to be restored around 1 p.m.

Power has been out since about 9:30 a.m.

The outage was impacting 737 customers in the Lytton, Bighorn, Spences Bridge and Clapperton areas before being reduced to the current affected area.